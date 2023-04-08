Snow clearing begins on Gramphu-Kaza highway

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 7

After the opening of the Manali-Leh highway, the Border Roads Organisation has intensified snow clearance operation on the Gramphu-Kaza highway in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti. This road crosses through mighty Kunzum Pass (14,931ft), which receives heavy snow during winter. Heavy snow cuts off the Spiti valley from the Manali and Lahaul for months every year.

Generally, the BRO restores this highway to traffic in May or June depending on the weather conditions in the region. But this year, the BRO is planning to restore this highway to traffic by the end of April if weather remains favourable.

The BRO has engaged its workforce and machinery from Spiti and Manali sides on this highway to clear it of snow. According to the sources, the BRO has cleared snow up to Kunzum Pass from the Spiti side on this highway. Now its machinery and workforce are heading towards Gramphu beyond the Kunzum Pass.

The residents of Spiti valley are waiting desperately for the restoration of this highway, which will give them access to Lahaul valley as well as Manali. The opening of this highway will also give impetus to the tourism of the Spiti valley because a majority of tourists prefer to visit Spiti via this highway, says Sonam Targey, a resident of Spiti.

The inclement weather during the past couple of days had hampered the snow-clearing operation on this highway, which is prone to snow avalanches at a few places. Now, the weather has improved, which will enable the BRO to restore this highway earlier this year.