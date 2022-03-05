Snow cuts off Lahaul valley

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 4

The Lahaul valley has been cut off from the rest of the state following heavy snowfall in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti on Thursday night.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) started snow clearance operation beyond Atal Tunnel today but could not restore the road between Manali and Keylong.

BRO sources said the road to Lahaul valley is expected to be restored up to Keylong. The road, leading to Pangi valley of Chamba district from Udaipur side, is also blocked for traffic following snowfall. The district administration has advised people not to venture out in

avalanche-prone areas over the next few days.—