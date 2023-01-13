Snow expected, Chamba admn ramps up supplies

Tribune News Service

Chamba, January 12

Ration and other food items have been made available to the consumers in advance through fair price shops under the public distribution system in view of snowfall in difficult terrains of the district, including Pangi and Bharmour subdivisions, said Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Amit Mehra here today.

The ADM said that the state government has made 56,820 quintal of food items and 1,50,684 litres of edible oil available in these areas.

He said 25,714 LPG cylinders had been sent and stored to meet the requirements of residents in Pangi till June 2023. Besides, six quintals of salt, 235 quintals of pulses, 1,32,320 litres of edible oil and 1,800 quintals of sugar have been sent to the subdivision. Meanwhile, 2.46 quintals of salt, 1,214.49 quintals of pulses, 11,145.1 litres of edible oil and 1,060.93 quintals of sugar have been stored for Bharmour subdivision for the next five months.

