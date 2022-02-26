Snow festival begins in Lahaul & Spiti

Mandi, February 25
With the start of Dechhang festival at Rangrik village today, snow festival has begun in Spiti valley of the tribal district Lahaul and Spiti.
Prem Chand, naib tehsildar, Kaza, was the chief guest for the event. An archery competition was held on the occasion, in which youth of the village took active part. The village residents danced and sang together to celebrate the festival.
Prem Chand said “The motive of the snow festival is to keep the tradition and culture of this district intact in the modern era.
It will also attract tourists to have a glimpse of the tribal lifestyle.”
“The state government is committed to preserving the rich culture and heritage of the district for the upcoming generations and efforts are on in this direction,” he added.
