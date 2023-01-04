Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 3

Several areas in the state are likely to receive snowfall and rainfall from January 6 onwards. “In view of the approach of fresh western disturbance from the evening/ night of January 6, light to moderate rain/ snowfall is likely to occur in many parts of mid and high hills district of the state, mainly in district Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and adjoining areas,” said a spokesperson for the weather department.

Spells of rainfall and snowfall are likely to continue till January 10.

As for low hills and plain area, there’s a forecast of cloudy weather with the possibility of light rainfall over isolated places during this period.

Until January 6, dry weather conditions are likely to continue in the state. Dense to moderate fog is likely to continue in parts of Bilaspur, Mandi, Una, Kangra districts and adjoining areas during morning hours during this period. Cold wave conditions are also likely to continue in low hills and plains over the next three days.

