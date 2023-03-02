Snow in higher reaches shuts 120 roads in Himachal

PTI

Shimla, March 1

Snowfall was reported in higher reaches and tribal areas of the state. As a result, 120 roads, including three national highways, were blocked on Wednesday.

Gondla received 6 cm of snow, followed by Kalpa 5.5 cm, Khadrala, Keylong and Kukumseri 4 cm each, Kothi 3 cm and Udaipur 2 cm.

Parts of the state also received intermittent rain. Manali received 11 mm of rainfall; Tinder and Theog 9 mm each; Chaupal 8 mm; Shillaro, Banjar, Kotkhai and Manali 7 mm each; Shimla, Mashobra, Dalhousie and Rohru 5 mm each; Shimla, Bharmour, Bhuntar and Kasol 4 mm each; and Wangtoo and Jubbal Hatti 3 mm each.

The weather office has issued a ‘yellow’ warning for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places over plains, low and mid-hills on March 2 and 4. It has also predicted a wet spell till March 5 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from March 4. Bilaspur was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 30°C.

The state received 117 mm of rain against the normal of 187.1 mm, a deficit of 37%, during winter from January 1 to February 28.