Snow in Manali, Kufri; 257 roads closed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 27

As many as 257 roads were closed and 160 transformers disrupted as some areas in high hills received another spell of mild snow today.

Khadrala received 30 cm of snow in the past 24 hours followed by Kothi 15 cm, Nichar 13 cm, Kalpa 9 cm, Bijahi, Sarahan and Kufri 6 cm each, Sangla and Manali 5 cm each.

Jhandutta was the wettest with 30 mm rain followed by Rampur 24 mm, Bhuntar and Bajaura 23 mm each, Karsog 22 mm, Jubbarhatti and Kumarsain 21 mm each, Naina Devi 18 mm, Pandoh and Rohru 14 mm each, Sundernagar and Bilaspur 13 mm.

The Met office has predicted light to moderate rain in low hills on March 2 and 3 and rain and snow in middle and high hills from February 28 to March 3. Keylong was the coldest with minus 9.5 degree C. There was a rise in the maximum temperatures and Una was the warmest with 24.3 degree C.

