Snow leopard captured on camera for first time in Dhauladhar Wildlife Sanctuary

In a landmark breakthrough for wildlife conservation in Himachal Pradesh, the endangered snow leopard (Panthera uncia), popularly known as the “Ghost of the Mountains”, has been photographed for the first time in the Dhauladhar Wildlife Sanctuary in Kangra district.

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The image was captured by a camera trap on December 21, 2025, at an altitude of 2,836 metres, providing the first scientific photographic evidence of the elusive big cat in the sanctuary.

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Deputy Conservator of Forests Reginald Royston described the discovery as a major milestone in documenting the sanctuary’s biodiversity.

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”The photographic record of the snow leopard is a powerful testament to the outstanding natural heritage of the Dhauladhar range and marks a significant achievement for Himalayan wildlife conservation,” he said.

The discovery comes after the most extensive mammalian camera-trap survey ever undertaken in the sanctuary. Between 2023 and 2026, forest officials deployed 117 camera traps, generating 4,238 camera-trap days of survey effort. During the winter of 2025, additional cameras were strategically placed along mountain ridges, high passes and natural wildlife corridors based on scientific assessments and local ecological knowledge.

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The confirmed presence of the Snow Leopard elevates the conservation value of the Dhauladhar Wildlife Sanctuary, making it one of the few protected landscapes in the Western Himalayas where four apex predators—the Snow Leopard, Himalayan Brown Bear, Asiatic Black Bear and Common Leopard—coexist.

Researchers believe the photographed Snow Leopard was likely a dispersing individual moving beyond its usual range. The finding also highlights the sanctuary’s role as an important wildlife corridor connecting the Kugti, Tundah and Nargu Wildlife Sanctuaries with the high-altitude landscapes of Lahaul, facilitating the movement of wide-ranging mountain species.

Royston said the discovery reinforces the ecological significance of maintaining habitat connectivity across the Western Himalayas and provides strong scientific evidence of the sanctuary’s rich biodiversity.

Snow leopards in Himachal Pradesh

The snow leopard is primarily found in the trans-Himalayan regions of Himachal Pradesh at elevations between 3,000 and 5,500 metres. Its known habitats include Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, the Pangi and Bharmour areas of Chamba district, and the upper reaches of Kullu district. The latest photographic evidence from the Dhauladhar Wildlife Sanctuary is significant as it confirms the species’ presence south of its core trans-Himalayan range and highlights the sanctuary’s role as an important ecological corridor linking the Dhauladhar landscape with the high-altitude habitats of Lahaul.

Listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, the snow leopard faces threats from habitat fragmentation, climate change, depletion of prey species and human-wildlife conflict. Conservationists say the latest record underscores the need to protect habitat connectivity to ensure the long-term survival of the species in the Western Himalayas.