Snow, rain bring chill to Himachal; dry spell likely after October 17

Temperatures across Himachal Pradesh dipped by a few notches as snow and rain continued in the state amid orange and yellow weather alerts on Thursday.

Light snowfall was recorded in Keylong and Koksar in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, as well as in the higher reaches of Kullu and Kinnaur districts, bringing temperatures down by 2°C to 3°C.

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Light to moderate rain was recorded in Dharamsala, Manali, Kangra and Mandi during the past 24 hours.

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Meanwhile, the state’s Meteorological Centre has forecast snowfall in the higher reaches and rain in the middle hills on October 16 and 17. The weather is expected to remain dry in the lower hills and plains on both days, after which dry conditions are likely to prevail across the state until October 21.

During this period, maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 2°C to 3°C.

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Shimla and Dharamsala recorded maximum temperatures of 21°C, while Manali recorded 11.2°C. Mandi recorded a maximum temperature of 28.6°C, Solan 25°C, Nahan 26.9°C, Kalpa 14.8°C, Dalhousie 22.5°C, Bhuntar 18°C, Sundernagar 25.6°C, Keylong 3.7°C, Kangra 23.7°C, Kufri 15.2°C, Bilaspur 27.5°C and Chamba 21.7°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 32.6°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was minus 0.4°C, recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti.