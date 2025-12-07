DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Snow, rain likely in Himachal's middle, higher reaches on Monday

Snow, rain likely in Himachal's middle, higher reaches on Monday

Dry conditions expected to prevail across the state till December 13

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:35 PM Dec 07, 2025 IST
The snow-covered Himalayan mountain range after fresh snowfall, as seen from Shimla. PTI file
The middle hills and higher reaches of the state are likely to witness snowfall as well as light rainfall on Monday.

According to the state meteorological department, isolated places in Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti may receive light snowfall and rain on December 8, while the weather will remain dry in the rest of the state. Dry conditions are expected to prevail across the state until December 13.

A yellow warning for dense fog has been issued for parts of the Balh valley in Mandi and the reservoir area near the Bhakra dam in Bilaspur during early morning hours on December 8 and 9. Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2°C to 3°C over the next three to four days, though maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal.

Weather remained mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours. Minimum temperatures were normal at most places, but stayed 2°C to 3°C above normal in several locations, ranging from –6°C to 10°C. Maximum temperatures were largely normal, though they dipped 2°C to 3°C below normal in isolated areas, and ranged between 6°C and 26°C.

Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5°C, while Dharamsala registered 7.8°C. Manali recorded 3.7°C, Kangra 6.6°C, Mandi 4.1°C, Solan 3.2°C, Bilaspur 7.6°C, Hamirpur 4°C, Kalpa 0.4°C, Sundernagar 3.1°C, Bhuntar 3.6°C, Una 5.6°C, Nahan 10°C, Kufri 6.5°C, Paonta Sahib 9°C, Narkanda 3.9°C and Reckong Peo 2.6°C.

Berthin in Hamirpur was the warmest location with a maximum temperature of 24.8°C, while Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti was the coldest, recording –5.9°C.

