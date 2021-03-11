Snow, rain revive cold wave in higher hills, tribal areas in Himachal

Temperatures fall | Wet spell predicted till May 28 | Apple growers elated

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 24

Widespread rain, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30 to 40 kmph lashed most parts of Himachal while snowfall occurred at isolated places in higher hills and mountain passes, causing sharp fall in minimum and maximum temperatures which stayed 12 to 16 degrees below normal.

People walk with umbrellas during rain at The Ridge in Shimla on Tuesday. Photo: Lalit Kumar

Higher reaches and tribal areas, including Kunzum, Baralacha, Rohtang, Churdhar and Chansal, received another spell of snow. Sissu and Gondala in Lahaul and Spiti received 10 cm of snow and the Manali- Lah road was blocked following snowfall.

Cold wave conditions were revived in higher hills and tribal areas as mercury dipped to 4°C at Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district. It was 7.6°C in Kalpa and Dalhousie, 7.8°C in Kufri, 9.3°C in Manali and 9.8°C in Shimla.

Rain lashed several parts of the state. Chopal was the wettest in the state with 67.5 mm, followed by Mandi 52 mm, Kufri 44 mm, Pandoh 43 mm, Narkanda 42.5 mm, Shimla 41 mm, Fagu 37 mm, Dalhousie 35 mm, Jubberhatti 32 mm, Dharamsala 28 mm, Mashobra 27.5 mm, Solan 27 mm, Bhuntar 26 mm, Banjar and Palampur 24 mm each, Shillaro and Bilaspur 22 mm each, Saloni, Jogindernagar and Sundernagar 21 mm each, Manali, Gaggal and Jhandutta 20 mm each, Chamba 19 mm, Kheri 18 mm, Bharmaur 16 mm, Gohar, Seobagh, Sangrah and Baldwara 15 mm each and Kotkhai and Bajura 14 mm each.

Apple growers are a happy lot. Rain has come as a blessing as drooping will stop. Rain is considered good for new plantation which was otherwise drying.

Average minimum and maximum temperatures were below normal. Keylong was the coldest at 0.4°C while Nahan was the hottest at 31.9°C. The local Met office has predicted a wet spell in the region till May 28.

