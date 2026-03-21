Snow, rain to continue in Himachal; yellow alert issued for Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba

Snowfall and rainfall are set to continue in the higher reaches of Himachal on March 22. According to the State Meteorological Department, light to moderate snowfall and rain are very likely in higher reaches on Sunday, while the rest of the state will remain largely dry. The activity is expected to intensify on March 23, with a yellow weather warning issued for Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Chamba districts.

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Another spell of rain and snow is likely to affect most parts of the state from March 26 onwards. During this period, both minimum and maximum temperatures across the state are expected to rise by 2°C to 5°C.

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Meanwhile, weather conditions remained mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours. Minimum temperatures dropped by 2°C to 5°C, while maximum temperatures recorded a sharp fall of 6°C to 15°C.

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Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 3.6°C, followed by Dharamsala (9.4°C), Manali (0.9°C), Kangra (7.6°C), Mandi (7.7°C), Solan (5.5°C), Bilaspur (9°C), Kalpa (-2.4°C), Sundernagar (6.2°C), Bhuntar (4.2°C), Kufri (-0.2°C), Paonta Sahib (17°C) and Tabo (-0.1°C).

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 24.5°C in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was -4.8°C in Kukumseri of Lahaul and Spiti district.