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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Snow, rain to continue till April 1

Snow, rain to continue till April 1

Yellow alert for March 28-29

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:35 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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People enjoy a stroll in cloudy weather in Shimla on Thursday.
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Snowfall and rain are set to continue across the state till April 1, with the State Meteorological Department issuing a yellow weather warning for various districts on March 28 and 29.

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According to the department, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of March 28, leading to intensified snowfall and rainfall across the state. Light snow and rain are forecast at isolated places on March 27. However, precipitation is expected to intensify across the state from March 28 to March 30, after which light snowfall and rain would continue at isolated places till April 1.

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During this period, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 3°C to 6°C, while maximum temperatures are expected to drop by 2°C to 6°C.

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Meanwhile, weather conditions remained mostly dry across the state over the past 24 hours, with only a few places witnessing light rainfall. Minimum temperatures were above normal by 3°C to 4°C, ranging between minus 1°C and 18°C, while maximum temperatures were 2°C to 3°C below normal, ranging between 7°C and 30°C.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was 10.8°C, Dharamshala 6.8°C, Manali 9.5°C, Kangra 17.1°C, Mandi 15.5°C, Solan 11.6°C, Bilaspur 16°C, Kalpa 5.4°C, Sundernagar 14.2°C, Bhuntar 13.1°C, Kufri 7.5°C, Kasauli 13°C, Paonta Sahib 18°C and Tabo 3.7°C.

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The highest maximum temperature in the state was 30.4°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 1.8°C, recorded in Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district.

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