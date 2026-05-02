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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Snow, rain to intensify in Himachal from May 3; yellow warning issued

Snow, rain to intensify in Himachal from May 3; yellow warning issued

State likely to witness significant precipitation till May 8, with intense showers expected between May 3 and May 5

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:16 PM May 02, 2026 IST
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The snow-covered Himalayas mountain range seen from Shimla. File
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Snowfall in higher reaches and rain and hailstorms across the rest of Himachal Pradesh are set to intensify from Sunday, May 3, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow weather warning for 10 districts, barring Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti.

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According to the IMD, the state is likely to witness significant precipitation till May 8, with intense showers expected between May 3 and May 5. During this period, minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2°C to 3°C, while maximum temperatures may dip by 3°C to 4°C.

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Light rain was recorded in several parts of the state over the past 24 hours. Minimum temperatures remained near normal, ranging between 5°C and 21°C, while maximum temperatures were 3°C to 6°C above normal, ranging between 17°C and 37°C.

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Among key stations, Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 21.4°C, Dharamsala 28°C, Manali 22.5°C, Kangra 32.3°C, Mandi 31.2°C, Solan 28°C, Sundernagar 31.5°C, Nahan 29°C, Bhuntar 29.8°C and Kalpa 20.3°C.

Una was the hottest place in the state at 37.4°C, while Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest, recording a minimum temperature of 4.9°C.

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