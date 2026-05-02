Snow, rain to intensify in Himachal from May 3; yellow warning issued

Snowfall in higher reaches and rain and hailstorms across the rest of Himachal Pradesh are set to intensify from Sunday, May 3, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow weather warning for 10 districts, barring Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti.

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According to the IMD, the state is likely to witness significant precipitation till May 8, with intense showers expected between May 3 and May 5. During this period, minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2°C to 3°C, while maximum temperatures may dip by 3°C to 4°C.

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Light rain was recorded in several parts of the state over the past 24 hours. Minimum temperatures remained near normal, ranging between 5°C and 21°C, while maximum temperatures were 3°C to 6°C above normal, ranging between 17°C and 37°C.

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Among key stations, Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 21.4°C, Dharamsala 28°C, Manali 22.5°C, Kangra 32.3°C, Mandi 31.2°C, Solan 28°C, Sundernagar 31.5°C, Nahan 29°C, Bhuntar 29.8°C and Kalpa 20.3°C.

Una was the hottest place in the state at 37.4°C, while Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest, recording a minimum temperature of 4.9°C.