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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Snowfall and rain to continue in Himachal Pradesh; orange and yellow warnings issued till Mar 20

Snowfall and rain to continue in Himachal Pradesh; orange and yellow warnings issued till Mar 20

During this period, minimum temperatures across the state are very likely to fall by 3°C to 5°C, while maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 6°C to 8°C

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:12 PM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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Snowfall and rainfall is set to continue across Himachal Pradesh as State Meteorological Department has issued orange and yellow weather warnings for various districts of the state till March 20.

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As per the department, an orange weather warning has been issued for Shimla, Kangra, Kullu, Chamba and Mandi districts for March 19 and 20, resulting in heavy thunderstorms, lightning, hail and gusty winds in isolated places of these districts.

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Also, yellow weather warnings have been issued for Solan, Sirmour, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts for March 19 and 20, resulting in thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in isolated places.

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The department has forecasted heavy snowfall and rain across the state till March 20. While weather will remain dry in most parts of the state till March 24, light snowfall and rain will continue to occur in higher reaches of the state.

During this period, minimum temperatures across the state are very likely to fall by 3°C to 5°C, while maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 6°C to 8°C.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate snow and rain continued to occur in many parts of the state during the last 24 hours.

Minimum temperature in Shimla was 10°C, Dharamshala 8.2°C, Manali 3.1°C, Kangra 7.8°C, Mandi 11.3°C, Solan 7.8°C, Bilaspur 12°C, Kalpa 0.9°C, Sundernagar 9.9°C, Bhuntar 8.8°C, Kufri 6°C each, Una 11°C and Kukumseri minus 1.8°C.

With 24°C maximum temperature, Nahan was the hottest place in the state while Tabo in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest as it recorded minus 2.8°C minimum temperature.

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