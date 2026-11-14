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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Snowfall brings high-altitude travel to a halt in Himachal

Snowfall brings high-altitude travel to a halt in Himachal

Rohtang and other strategic passes closed amid slippery roads

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Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 01:49 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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A view of a snow-covered road and houses following fresh snowfall at Marhi on Friday. ANI
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Fresh heavy snowfall has transformed the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, particularly Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti, into a winter wonderland, but deteriorating weather conditions have prompted authorities to close several high-altitude passes and restrict vehicular movement.

Rohtang Pass received around five inches of fresh snow on Friday morning, while Marhi recorded about one inch. With the possibility of further snowfall and slippery road conditions, authorities have closed Rohtang, Shinkula and Baralacha passes to tourist traffic.

The Kullu police have issued a travel advisory, urging tourists and local residents not to venture beyond Gulaba towards Rohtang or undertake unnecessary journeys to high-altitude areas.

Kullu SP Abishek Sekar said vehicle movement from Marhi towards Rohtang had been stopped, with only emergency vehicles being allowed. Tourists who had already reached Marhi were safely escorted back to Manali.

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In Lahaul-Spiti, DSP KD Sharma confirmed that Shinkula Pass, Baralacha Pass and Kunzum Top remained closed following continuous overnight snowfall. Traffic has been stopped at Darcha Police Post towards Shinkula and Baralacha, Losar Check Post towards Kunzum Top, and Gramphu towards Chhatru and Kunzum Top.

According to the daily road status report, stretches including Rohtang-Koksar, Koksar-Darcha and Darcha-Shinkula, are also closed. In emergencies, only four-wheel-drive vehicles equipped with proper snow chains may be considered for movement, subject to weather and road conditions.

Despite the restrictions, tourists continue to throng accessible snow destinations, including the Atal Tunnel endpoints, Koksar, Sissu, Gulaba and Dhundi, to enjoy the fresh snowfall.

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The administration is closely monitoring weather and road conditions. Police have advised visitors to follow official travel advisories, stay away from restricted areas and keep the emergency helpline 112 handy. Authorities have emphasised that tourist enthusiasm should not come at the cost of safety.

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