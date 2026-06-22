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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Snow in June disrupts traffic on Dalhousie-Khajjiar route in Himachal

Snow in June disrupts traffic on Dalhousie-Khajjiar route in Himachal

The Public Works Department promptly deployes earth movers to restore traffic

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PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 03:22 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Snow in Himachal's Chamba district disrupted traffic on the Dalhousie-Lakkarmandi-Khajjiar route for almost two hours on Monday, officials said.

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Snow took everyone by surprise, with several tourist vehicles stuck in a jam. However, tourists visiting Dalhousie were happy to see snow in June.

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The Public Works Department promptly deployed earth movers to restore traffic.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rain lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours since Sunday evening, with Shimla, Sundernagar, Kangra, Jot and Murari Devi hit by thunderstorm and lightning.

Jot received 22.8 mm of rainfall, followed by Slapper 14.3 mm, Dhaulakuan 9 mm, Bharmaur 5 mm, Sundernagar 3.6 mm, Sangla 3.2 mm, and Manali and Shimla 3 mm each.

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The Shimla Met office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) which are likely at isolated places in the state for the next four days.

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