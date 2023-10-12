Snowfall elates hoteliers in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 11

The snowfall in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts yesterday has brought smile on the faces of local hoteliers. Snow is considered a major attraction for tourists, so hoteliers in both districts are expecting an increase in tourist influx in the coming days.

The fresh snowfall resulted in a significant dip in temperature and the snow-capped hills appeared to be a cast in a silver halo as the sun played on them.

Rigzin Samphel Heyreppa, a tourism stakeholder in Lahaul valley, said, “The fresh snow has brought cheers to tourism stakeholders of Lahaul-Spiti. After the fresh snowfall, we are hopeful that the tourist influx will increase in the coming days.”

Manali hotelier Hem Raj Sharma said, “With snow falling in higher reaches, we are hopeful that the tourist influx will gain momentum.”

