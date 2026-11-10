Snowfall leaves tourists, vehicles stranded at Jalori Jot in Kullu

A sudden spell of snowfall at Jalori Jot on the Aut-Luhri NH-305 in Kullu district disrupted traffic and left several tourists and vehicles stranded on Monday night, said Kullu Superintendent of Police Abishek Sekar.

According to the information, the famous pass, located at an altitude of about 10,280 feet, witnessed fresh snowfall, while freezing conditions and slippery roads made vehicle movement risky. Near Bada Nala, around one inch of snow accumulated on the road, forcing authorities to close the route to both small and large vehicles.

The district police immediately launched a rescue operation after receiving information about stranded travellers. A police rescue team safely evacuated about eight two-wheelers and 12 pedestrians and trekkers who were stranded near Jalori Jot because of the snowfall. The rescued persons were taken to Sojha in a government vehicle. In addition, two small vehicles were towed across Jalori Top, while some drivers were safely sent via the Gadagushaini route during their return journey.

The SP said that, keeping in view the seriousness of the situation, local residents and taxi drivers in Sojha, Ghiyagi and Jibhi had been instructed to stop tourists from heading towards Jalori Jot and make them aware of the prevailing road conditions.

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He appealed to tourists, local residents and vehicle drivers to avoid taking vehicles towards Jalori Jot at night and postpone their travel until weather and road conditions return to normal. He also urged them not to risk driving on snow-covered and slippery roads and to follow the directions issued by the police and administration.

The SP further advised travellers to plan their journeys only after obtaining information about weather and road conditions and to avoid unnecessary risks.

Meanwhile, cold conditions have intensified in the Rohtang Pass area, where fresh snowfall and falling temperatures have caused water in natural springs and small streams to freeze. Beautiful ice formations at Rahni Nala have attracted tourists, who were seen photographing the natural spectacle.