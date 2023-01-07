Snowfall likely in higher reaches from today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 6

Starting tomorrow, several parts of the state are likely to receive snowfall and rainfall over the next week.

The weather department says it will start snowing in the higher reaches of Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Shimla and Mandi districts from Saturday morning.

“Western disturbances will cause snowfall in higher reaches and rain/snowfall in mid hills from tomorrow morning. By Sunday, the spell of snowfall and rain will intensify further. In lower hills and plains, the weather will remain cloudy and there’s a forecast of rain at a few places,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

Paul said the state would experience another round of western disturbances on January 10. “This will affect the entire state and several places are expected to receive snowfall and rain over the next couple of days after January 10,” he added.

On Friday, the average maximum temperatures continued to be above normal in the state, with Solan recording the highest at 20.8°C. The average minimum temperatures, on the other hand, were normal with Keylong being coldest in the state at -9.3°C.

With the forecast of snow, roads at higher altitudes are likely to be affected. Already 70 roads, including two national highways, are blocked in the state. Most roads (65) are blocked in Lahaul and Spiti district. Meanwhile, all roads in Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Una districts are clear. Currently, just one water supply scheme is affected in Lahaul and Spiti district.

The state last received snowfall on December 29 and 30, mainly in the higher reaches. Tourist places such as Kufri and Narkanda near Shimla received brief spells of snowfall. With December receiving 98 per cent lesser rainfall than normal, farmers and horticulturalists will be hoping for a good spell of snow and rain this time.