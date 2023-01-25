Snowfall near Atal Tunnel, Lahaul cut off

Mandi: The Lahaul valley was cut off from the rest of the state following heavy snowfall near the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway on Tuesday. It snowed heavily at the south and north portals of the Atal Tunnel since morning, forcing the district administration of Lahaul and Spiti to stop all kinds of vehicular movement towards the Lahaul valley from the Manali side. The Darcha-Shinku La-Padum road was blocked due to heavy snowfall at the Shinku La Pass, which connects the Zanskar valley of Union Territory Ladakh from the Lahaul side. Higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu and Mandi districts received snow, while lower regions received rain. The movement of tourists was allowed to the Solang valley only from the Manali side in 4x4 vehicles.
The Lahaul valley was cut off from the rest of Himachal after heavy snowfall near Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway on Tuesday
Higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu and Mandi districts received snow while lower regions received rain
Due to inclement weather, the movement of tourists was allowed to the Solang valley only from the Manali side in 4x4 vehicles
Light rain in region
- Chandigarh, parts of Punjab, Haryana received light rain on Tuesday even as cold conditions persisted in the region
- Jammu plains witnessed rain and snowfall, resulting in power cuts in several areas
- In Kashmir, the minimum temperature stayed below freezing point in several areas
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants 8-week interim bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
Earlier, the apex court had reserved its order on the bail p...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...