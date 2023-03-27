Snowfall near Shinku La blocks Darcha road

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 26

Fresh snowfall near Shinku La today blocked the Darcha-Padum road in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti.

As a result, residents of the Zanskar Valley of the Union Territory of Ladakh have been cut off from the Lahaul valley.

On March 22, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had restored this road after a gap of 55 days in a record time to ensure vehicular access between Lahaul and Zanskar via Shinku La. The opening of Darcha-Padum road had delighted the residents of the Zanskar valley, but their happiness was short-lived as the weather turned inclement once again.

According to sources in the Border Roads Organisation, the workforce and machinery will be engaged to restore Shinku La for vehicular traffic at the earliest.

At present, the district administration has restricted the movement of vehicles from Darcha towards Shinku La in view of public safety.