Snowfall, rain in higher areas from March 9

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh will receive fresh snowfall and rainfall March 9 onwards. As per the State’s Meteorological Department, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from March 9. As a result, isolated areas in the higher reaches of the state will be receiving light snowfall on March 9 while the weather will remain clear in mid and lower hills.

Light to moderate snowfall and rain are likely to occur in the higher and middle hills of the state on March 10.

Meanwhile, moderate snowfall and rainfall occurred in most places of the state during the past 24 hours. While several places in Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts received light to moderate snowfall, significant rainfall was recorded in Kullu, Shimla and Mandi districts.

Higher altitude and tribal areas, including Kothi recorded the highest snowfall of 33 cm, followed by Keylong (20 cm), Kukumseri (16.2 cm), Jot (6 cm), Kalpa (4 cm), Sangla (3.5 cm) and Shillaro (3 cm).

While Shimla city recorded 5 mm rainfall, places like Narkanda, Chopal and Dodra Kwar received snowfall of one to three inches. From tomorrow, the weather is likely to clear up and remain dry till March 9. As a result of heavy precipitation on the past two days of February, many roads, mainly in tribal districts, are closed for traffic.

Intermittent rain lashed several parts of the state with Bhuntar logging the maximum rainfall of 25.8 mm, followed by Manali (25 mm), Seobagh (21.2 mm), Nahan (17 mm) and Sarahan (10.5 mm), they said.

The local Met office said that Dharamsala received 10 mm of rainfall followed by Kangra (9.8 mm), Bharmour (9 mm), Jubbarhatti (8.2 mm), Paonta Sahib (7.8 mm), Palampur (7.1 mm), Chamba (7 mm), Bilapsur (6.2 mm), Kufri (5.4 mm) and Shimla and Chamba (5 mm each).

The minimum temperature in Shimla was 4°C, Dharamsala (4.3°C), Manali (0.2°C), Dalhousie (3°C), Solan (7°C), Mandi (9.5°C), Sundernagar (8.2°C), Bhuntar (4.4°C), Kalpa (- 1.2°C), Nahan (10.3°C), Kangra (9.5°C), Chamba (9.2°C), Bilaspur (9.8°C) and Una (7.4°C). At 26.3°C, Dhaula Kuan in Sirmaur district was the hottest place in the state while Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest at minus 5.2°C.