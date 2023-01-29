Snowfall, rain likely in Himachal from today: IMD

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 28

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall and snowfall in different parts of the state on January 29 and 30.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the state from tonight, causing widespread precipitation for the next two days.

As per the forecast, light to moderate snowfall is likely to occur in Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts along with the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Shimla.

Light to moderate rainfall may occur at most places in plains and lower and middle hills during this period. Besides, hailstorms, thunderstorms and lightning may occur in isolated parts of the state.