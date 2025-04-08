DT
Snowfall, rain predicted from today onwards

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Apr 08, 2025 IST
Himachal Pradesh is set to receive snowfall and rainfall from April 8 onwards, thus providing relief from the prevailing heat wave in several districts.

As per the state’s Meteorological Department, light snowfall and rain are very likely to occur at isolated areas of Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts from April 8 till 12.

The department has also issued a yellow weather warning for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Lahaul and Spiti districts for April 9, 10 and 11, resulting in thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds in isolated areas of these districts.

Additionally, the department has also issued a yellow warning for heat wave conditions at isolated places of Solan, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts.

Meanwhile, weather was mostly dry across the state during the last 24 hours.

Shimla recorded 26°C maximum temperature while Dharamsala experienced 31°C maximum temperature. Similarly, popular tourists’ destinations Manali, Dalhousie and Kasauli recorded 26.3°C, 21.9°C and 25.3°C, respectively.

Solan recorded 31.5°C, Mandi 33.6°C, Bilaspur 34.5°C, Bhuntar 33.2°C, Sundernagar 34.3°C, Chamba 31.2°C, Nahan 33.9°C and Kalpa 22.7°C maximum temperature.

With 36.4°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state while Keylong in Lahual and Spiti district was the coldest as it recorded 0.5°C minimum temperature.

