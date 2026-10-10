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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Snowfall, rain to intensify in Himachal from October 13; yellow alerts issued

Snowfall, rain to intensify in Himachal from October 13; yellow alerts issued

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:07 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 22.6°C. Tribune file
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Snowfall in higher reaches and rain in other parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to intensify on October 13 and 14, prompting the State Meteorological Centre to issue yellow alerts for both days. An advisory has also been issued warning of possible damage to standing crops and vulnerable structures due to heavy precipitation.

According to the centre, light rain and snowfall are likely to continue across the state until October 16, while showers are expected to intensify on October 13 and 14. During this period, maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2°C to 3°C.

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Meanwhile, very light precipitation was recorded at isolated places in the state during the past 24 hours, while the weather remained mostly dry. Minimum temperatures were normal and ranged from 1°C to 23°C, while maximum temperatures varied between 18°C and 33°C.

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Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 22.6°C, Dharamshala 24°C, Manali 21.8°C, Mandi 28.6°C, Solan 27°C, Nahan 25.8°C, Kalpa 19.2°C, Bhuntar 26.4°C, Sundernagar 29.1°C, Keylong 18.5°C, Kangra 27.9°C, Kufri 15.6°C, Bilaspur 30°C and Chamba 25.5°C.

Una recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 33.2°C, while Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti registered the lowest minimum temperature at 1.9°C.

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