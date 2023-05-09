Snowfall revives cold wave in Lahaul & Spiti

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 8

Mild snowfall occurred in Lahaul and Spiti today, leading to a drastic fall in temperatures. The entire region was in the grip of a cold wave. However, tourism stakeholders of the district were elated due to the snowfall, which is a major attraction for tourists.

The District Disaster Management Authority issued an advisory to the residents of Lahaul and Spiti to avoid going to avalanche-prone areas in the next 24 hours. The MeT Department had issued an alert for an avalanche at above 3,600 metre high mountains in the district.

The police also advised tourists to avoid unnecessary travel to Lahaul and Spiti because of inclement weather conditions obtaining following snowfall. Roads had become slippery for the movement of vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Darcha-Padum road remained blocked today as the Border Roads Organisation could not restore it to traffic between Lahaul and Zanskar in Ladakh. The bad weather is posing a major challenge to the BRO to speed up snow clearance operations on the Manali-Leh, Darcha-Padum and Gramphu-Kaza roads in the district.

Kullu and Mandi were also lashed by rain, which damaged standing crops.