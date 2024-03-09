Snowfall rings in hope for Kullu orchardists

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 8

The orchardists of the region heaved a sigh of relief due to the recent snowfall in the valley that remained completely dry in December and January. Local farmers of the region said that snowfall and rain were necessary for main cash crops in the district because snowfall in the winter was able to retain moisture in orchards till June.

Apple major cash crop in state Apple is the major cash crop of the valley and the economy of a majority of the orchardists depends upon the crop. It is the only source of income for 25 per cent of farmers of the district, while for the other 50 per cent it sums up to 70 per cent of their income and for the remaining 25 per cent, it is about 30 per cent of the income source.

Due to the lack of moisture in fields before snowfall, the orchardists were unable to make pits and sow seeds. As the weather cleared yesterday, the horticulturists turned to their orchards and started the work for the next crop season.

Orchadist Nakul Khullar, who has been bestowed with the Award of Excellence for horticulture, said snow was considered as ‘white manure’ and a boon for apple trees. He added that the recent snowfall in the valley proved beneficial for the ‘chilling hours’ required for apple trees, which was beneficial to the crop during blooming and fruition. He said, “Apple crop was sensitive to its growing conditions and required temperatures less than 7°C for 800 to 1,600 hours yearly for better quality and kept various ailments at bay. Snow also hampers the growth of harmful insects found in soil which kept the plants healthy.”

The snowfall and rain has brought moisture to the orchards. Kullu Fruit Growers Association president Mahender Upadhayay said the rains would prove to be ‘sanjeevani’ for the apple, pears and other fruits and help in revitalising the vegetable crops. He said the snow reduced the chances of spreading diseases like canker, scale, woolly aphid, root rot, etc in the orchards. “The snowfall also reduced the number of rats in the orchards as a large number of them died due to the fall in temperature. The rats damaged the roots of apple plants in orchards as they were sweet and soft,” he said.

#Kullu