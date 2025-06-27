DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Soaring high: Alisha from Mandi scripts history in global paragliding arena

Soaring high: Alisha from Mandi scripts history in global paragliding arena

Wins 14 medals in International paragliding championship
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 27, 2025 IST
Alisha is now ranked 20th among women worldwide and holds the top position among women in India.
Alisha, a young paraglider from Mandi who trained at Bir Billing, has made history for India in the world of paragliding by winning numerous trophies and medals on the international stage.

She recently competed in six international events held in Kazakhstan (May-June 2025), where she brought home an astonishing three trophies and 14 medals — including six gold, five silver and three bronze.

This is the highest medal tally ever achieved by an Indian in a single international paragliding championship, marking a historic milestone for the adventure sport in India.

In the latest global paragliding rankings, Alisha is now ranked 20th among women worldwide and holds the top position among women in India.

She is also the first Indian woman to reach this global ranking, setting a new benchmark in the history of Indian paragliding.

