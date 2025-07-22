Soaring solo: Paraglider pilot leaps into record books

In a remarkable milestone, a paraglider pilot from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) executed the first free solo paragliding flight from the summit of Mount Shinkun East Peak (6,080 m) in Lahaul and Spiti district. This historic feat took place during ABVIMAS’s Advanced Mountaineering Course (AMC), which began on June 30 in Manali.

The programme gathered 58 trainees from across India — including a Punjab Police probationary officer — under the guidance of instructors, and ABVIMAS Director Avinash Negi. The curriculum encompassed rigorous training in rock climbing, snow craft, and ice craft. After acclimatisation in Manali, the group moved to ABVIMAS’s Jispa centre for high-altitude drills. On summit day, 13 instructors and trainees set off from a base camp near Shinkula Pass (4,200 m) at 1 am, reaching the 6,080-m summit by 8.35 am.

Paragliding instructor Gimnar then etched his name in history books by launching into a solo flight directly from the summit.

Gliding for 15 minutes, he landed safely back at the base camp, marking an unprecedented aero-land expedition from such an altitude in the region. ABVIMAS also recently concluded its 375th Basic Mountaineering Course (BMC), which commenced on June 1 in Manali.

The intensive programme witnessed the participation of 137 persons from 16 states.

The BMC began with a 10-day foundational phase in Manali, covering rock climbing, rappelling, jumaring, river crossing, and artificial wall climbing. Trainees then progressed to a high-altitude base camp at Bakarthach (12,000 ft) for advanced snow and ice craft training, sharpening technical skills in challenging, snow-laden terrain. In the final phase, 109 trainees and 13 instructors ascended to a 15,700-ft peak, completing the physically demanding and mentally rigorous programme.

The ABVIMAS Director said Lahaul’s stable, dry climate was ideal for mountaineering education, and reiterated the institute’s goal to popularise unexplored Himalayan summits.