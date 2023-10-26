Soaring vegetable prices in Shimla

The cost of fresh vegetables has been increasing steadily over the past few days in Shimla. The vendors have been citing huge demand during the festive season as the reason behind the hike in the prices. Many shopkeepers do not even display the rate list at their outlets. The authorities concerned should keep a check on the surge in prices.

Amit, Shimla

People of Koot panchayat face network issues

The Koot panchayat in the Pandrah-Beesh area of Rampur is facing cellular connectivity problems. The problem has been persisting despite the presence of several service providers in the area. They should install signal towers closer to the panchayat to offer better connectivity to its residents.

Nitish, Koot

Authorities fail to repair leaking water pipe

Awater pipe at Lower Panthaghati in Ward 26 has been leaking for almost a month now, but the problem seems to have escaped the notice of the authorities concerned. Besides wastage of water, the leakage has resulted in huge puddles in the area. The authorities should take note of the issue and repair the pipe as early as possible.

Rakesh, Shimla

