Sobha Singh was great artist, reformer: Virender Singh Kanwar

Palampur May 20
Minister of Rural Development, Virender Singh Kanwar, visited Sobha Singh Art Gallery and Museum at Andretta, on Friday. Kanwar, who is also Minister of Panchayati Raj, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, said Sardar Sobha Singh was a great artist and social reformer of Bharattvarsh (India).
The minister saw various works of the artist and took a glimpse at his life through the 150 photographs exhibited at the museum. He said, “Sardar Sobha Singh expressed the emotions of the society through his art. It is a big responsibility to take care of his legacy and memory. His work will keep inspiring the coming generations.”
Kanwar appreciated the ‘artist residency’ that has has been established at the complex for providing an opportunity to artists from across the world to display their works. He was also apprised about the folk art of the region ‘Likhnu’ whose training is being imparted free-of-cost to ladies and students by expert Kamaljit Kaur.
Daughter of Sobha Singh, Bibi Gurcharan Kaur, presented a painting of Bhagat Singh to the minister.
