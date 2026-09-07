Sobha Singh’s masterpieces brought laurels to nation: Pbi varsity VC

Prof Jagdeep Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala, accompanied by his wife, Dr Sukhjit Kaur, today visited the Sobha Singh Art Gallery and Museum at Andretta and viewed the original works and valuable memorabilia associated with legendary artist Sobha Singh.

The Vice-Chancellor took keen interest in the paintings and archival material preserved at the gallery and museum. He appreciated the rich artistic and cultural legacy of Sobha Singh. During the visit, Prof Jagdeep Singh said he was “delighted to see the works of legendary artist Sobha Singh”. He also described himself as fortunate that Punjabi University had recognised and honoured the eminent artist with the honorary degree of DLitt.

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Singh paid rich tributes to the artist. He described Sobha Singh as an artist of international fame who brought great laurels to the country through his masterpieces. He also expressed hope for more fruitful interactions with the family of Sobha Singh.

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The visit assumes special significance ahead of the forthcoming 125th birth anniversary of Sobha Singh. Year-long commemorative celebrations are proposed to be organised from November 2026 to November 2027.

Later, under the chairmanship of KG Butail, president of the Sobha Singh Memorial Art Society, some local members of the society held an interaction with the Vice-Chancellor. Dr Rakesh Sud, Dr Madhumeet Singh, Dr Rasham Singh Patial and Dr Surinder Sharma, along with Kamaljit Kaur and Dr Hirday Paul Singh, participated in the discussions. Dr Sukhjit Kaur and Sobha Singh’s daughter, Gurcharan Kaur, were also present.

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The society requested Prof Singh to consider organising a number of meaningful academic and cultural programmes on the Punjabi University estate in Andretta during the 125th birth anniversary year. The proposals included a Sobha Singh memorial lecture, publication of a volume of selected letters written by Sobha Singh, promotion of doctoral research on his life and art and an exhibition of his works.

The Vice-Chancellor responded positively to the proposals and assured the members of his cooperation in exploring and facilitating such initiatives. The society expressed its gratitude to Prof Singh for his encouraging response and keen interest in further strengthening the artistic and academic connect between Punjabi University and the Sobha Singh legacy.

Gurcharan Kaur presented a canvas work depicting Bhai Kanhaiya by Sobha Singh to the Vice-Chancellor. Dr Hirday Paul Singh also presented his book ‘Sobha Singh: Artist, Life and Legacy’ to Prof Jagdeep Singh.