Soccer tournament begins at Sanawar

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 3

The All-India Bhupinder Singh Memorial Soccer Tournament-2023 commenced at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, here today.

Teams from four schools — St Edwards School, Shimla; Army Public School (APS), Dagshai; Pinegrove School, Dharampur; and Team-A and Team-B from the host school — are participating in the tournament.

The tournament is being played to pay tribute to the legendary Deputy Headmaster of The Lawrence School, Bhupinder Singh, who devoted over four decades of his life to the institute.

In his opening address, Himmat Singh Dhillon, Headmaster of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, urged the players to uphold the spirit of fair play throughout the tournament.

The tournament’s inaugural match pitted The Lawrence School, Sanawar, against Army Public School, Dagshai.

Parth Gautam showcased remarkable skills as he expertly navigated the field, breaching the opponent’s defence to score two impressive goal for the host school. The crowd erupted in excitement when Membh Camdir Mai, Vasuman Chauhan and Parth Gautam, representing the host school, netted three goals within the first five minutes of the match.

The halftime scoreboard displayed a commanding 4-0 lead for The Lawrence School. In the second half, APS Dagshai displayed tenacity, conceding only two goals, one of which was a spectacular effort by Sanawar team captain, Aridaman Pratap Singh. Parth Gautam’s exceptional performance earned him the title of the player of the match.

