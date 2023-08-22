Soccer tourney begins at BCS

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 21

Seven schools are taking part in the 11th Bishop George Edward Lynch Cotton Memorial Soccer Tournament 2023 that kick-started here today.

The teams participating in the tournament are The Lawrence School, Sanawar; Army Public School, Dagshai; Sacred Souls, Chandigarh; Pinegrove School, Dharampur; Durga Public School, Solan; St. Edwards’ School, Shimla, and the host team, Bishop Cotton School (BCS), Shimla (A and B teams).

The march past welcomed the six other schools to the three-day football tournament in the school where the guest teams stay in the visiting dormitories. The captains of all schools carried their flags proudly to the drum beats as BCS Director Simon Weale declared the tournament open.

The inaugural kick-off between Pinegrove School and Bishop Cotton School ‘A’ team ended in a draw of one all, to the loud cheers of the supporters in the stands.

#Shimla