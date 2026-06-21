Social audit at Kangra govt schools reveals gaps in learning, safety, infra

A large-scale social audit of government schools in Kangra district has uncovered widespread deficiencies, ranging from inadequate classrooms and poor sanitation facilities to serious concerns over student safety and child protection, painting a troubling picture of school education in Himachal Pradesh’s largest district.

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The findings were presented during a public hearing held in Dharamsala on Friday, where more than 2,000 participants — including parents, teachers, School Management Committee (SMC) members, elected representatives, education officials and local residents—gathered to review the audit report and discuss corrective measures. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bhairwa attended the hearing and reviewed the observations.

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The audit, conducted by a team from Himachal Pradesh University under the leadership of Dr Randhir Ranta, covered 519 schools—nearly 20 per cent of the district’s 2,364 educational institutions. The remaining schools will be assessed in four subsequent phases.

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Presenting the findings, Dr Ranta said the audit had exposed significant gaps in infrastructure, governance and educational standards that require urgent intervention.

“The findings indicate that many schools are struggling to meet the quality benchmarks envisioned under the Right to Education Act,” he said.

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According to the report, nearly 44 per cent of the surveyed schools lack adequate classroom space and sufficient rooms for teaching and administrative staff. More than a quarter of the institutions were found to have inadequate furniture, adversely affecting the learning environment.

Student safety emerged as a major concern. The audit found that over 78 per cent of schools lack boundary walls or fencing, leaving children vulnerable to potential risks. In addition, nearly 65 per cent of the schools are not connected by motorable roads, creating accessibility challenges, particularly for students with disabilities.

Basic amenities remain inadequate in several institutions. Around nine per cent of schools do not have separate toilets for girls, while a similar proportion lack drinking water facilities. Two per cent of the schools surveyed were operating without kitchens for the mid-day meal programme.

The audit also highlighted concerns related to adolescent health and well-being. More than 40 per cent of schools do not provide sanitary pads to girl students, despite their importance in promoting menstrual hygiene and reducing absenteeism.

Serious shortcomings were reported in child protection mechanisms. Nearly one-third of the schools have not constituted mandatory school safety committees, while complaint and suggestion boxes were absent in many institutions. None of the schools covered in the audit had access to professional counselling services.

The report further pointed to gaps in inclusive education, citing inadequate facilities for children with special needs. Library infrastructure was another weak area, with more than 80 per cent of schools failing to meet prescribed standards.

The audit team also flagged weak monitoring practices, noting that field-level education officials were not conducting school visits as frequently as mandated. Additionally, the “One Nation, Great Nation” programme was reportedly not being implemented in 48 per cent of the schools surveyed.