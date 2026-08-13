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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Social worker Lalit Dogra to represent India in Russia; will learn about youth initiatives

Social worker Lalit Dogra to represent India in Russia; will learn about youth initiatives

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:50 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Lalit Kumar Dogra, social activist and NSS National Award winner from Himachal Pradesh, will represent India in Russia on International Youth Day.
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Lalit Kumar Dogra, a youth leader, social worker and NSS national award winner from Himachal Pradesh, will represent India in Russia on the occasion of International Youth Day. He has been invited as an international delegate to an international youth programme to be held in the Tyumen region of Russia from August 12 to 18, where youth delegates from various countries will take part. Dogra will be part of the international delegation for the “New Generation” programme and will also participate in the “Discover Your Russia” programme.

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During the programme, the participants will have an opportunity to understand Russian culture and society, learn about youth initiatives and various sectors and engage in international youth cooperation and the exchange of experiences. Dogra will share his experience related to India’s youth power, volunteering, social development and urban youth engagement.

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Dogra received this opportunity through an international youth exchange programme associated with the BRICS Youth Alliance and the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) of Russia.

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Earlier, he had represented India at an international programme associated with the United Nations Responsible Business and Human Rights Forum, Asia-Pacific held at the United Nations Conference Centre (UNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand.

At present, he is working as a Youth Coordinator in the Urban Youth Unit of the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) in New Delhi. He said that representing India in Russia was not just a personal achievement but also a responsibility to amplify the voices of India’s youth, volunteers and youth leaders working for social change on the international stage.

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