Social worker Sarbjeet Singh Bobby receives ‘Force of Good’ award

Shimla-based social worker Sarbjeet Singh Bobby has received the ‘Force of Good’ award from Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on the popular television show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC) in Mumbai. The episode will be telecast on Sony LIV on November 12.

The award, presented in association with the Aditya Birla Group, recognises social workers for their exceptional contributions to social change and humanitarian service at the grassroots level.

Known as Bobby, Sarbjeet Singh has been providing free community meals to patients, their attendants and other people near major hospitals in Shimla through his NGO, Almighty Blessings, since 2014.

Addressing a press conference here, Bobby credited his achievement to all those associated with his initiative, including friends, associates and volunteers. Sharing his experience of appearing on KBC and meeting Bachchan, Bobby said he spent nearly four hours on the show’s set and had an opportunity to interact with the megastar. He described Bachchan as energetic, inspirational and humble, adding that the actor interacted warmly with him and other members of the audience.