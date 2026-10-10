Socio-economic development of border areas vital: Governor Kavinder Gupta

Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday emphasised the importance of resilient and sustainable infrastructure for the socio-economic development of border and remote regions, particularly in the Himalayan terrain.

Gupta stated this during an interaction with the Director General of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Lt General Harpal Singh, who called on him at the Lok Bhavan in Shimla.

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The Governor appreciated the vital role being played by the BRO in strengthening road connectivity in the remote and strategically important areas of the state. He stressed the need for continued efforts towards improving connectivity while ensuring safety, environmental sustainability and enhanced disaster preparedness in the state.

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Lt General Harpal Singh apprised the Governor of the ongoing activities and initiatives of the BRO in Himachal Pradesh and its efforts towards maintaining connectivity under challenging geographical and climatic conditions.