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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Socio-economic national surveys in Kangra, Chamba districts this month

Socio-economic national surveys in Kangra, Chamba districts this month

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:56 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The National Statistical Office (Field Operations Division), Sub-Regional Office, Dharamsala, will carry out extensive socio-economic national statistical surveys in Kangra and Chamba districts in October.
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The National Statistical Office (Field Operations Division), Sub-Regional Office, Dharamsala, will carry out extensive socio-economic national statistical surveys in Kangra and Chamba districts this month. The data gathered during these exercises will serve as an essential foundation for shaping public policy, evaluating state development projects and assessing the direct impact of welfare schemes.

Simran, Assistant Director of the NSO Sub-Regional Office in Dharamsala, said on Thursday that public cooperation was critical for the success of the fieldwork. Trained statistical officers and survey enumerators would visit selected sample households and business establishments in designated rural and urban zones. She appealed to residents to support the exercise by providing complete and factual information.

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The operational schedule includes several key nationwide surveys aimed at capturing crucial indicators across employment, migration patterns, household finances and the informal economy. These exercises encompass the Periodic Labour Force Survey, migration survey, national household income survey, All-India Debt and Investment Survey alongside the Situation Assessment Survey and an assessment of unincorporated informal enterprises.

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Specific locations have been designated in both districts for each exercise. The Periodic Labour Force Survey will cover Rin, Chaihat, Biara, Haar and Thakurdwara villages in Kangra, along with Dhar Koliyan, Sagloga, Kantha and Panjsei in Chamba while extending to the urban belts of Dharamsala, Kangra, Chamba, Bakloh, Dalhousie and Dalhousie Cantonment. The migration assessment will focus on Patola in Kangra, Kunda in Chamba and the municipal limits of Dharamsala and Chamba town.

Household income evaluations will be done in Bir Khas and Gadiara in Kangra, Chandru in Chamba and Dharamsala city. Meanwhile, debt, investment and farmer situation assessments will be held at Mehta and Siddhpur Ghat in Kangra, besides Chulyar and Dhundu in Chamba. The field teams evaluating unorganised enterprises will focus on Sandhol in Kangra as well as Kunda, Palpur, Dalhousie and Chowari Khas in Chamba.

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Simran urged all selected families, traders and entrepreneurs to assist the visiting survey teams by furnishing required details promptly to ensure the successful completion of this national effort.

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