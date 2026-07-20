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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Soil dumping in Gareli Khad raises flood fears in Jassur town on Pathankot-Mandi National Highway

Soil dumping in Gareli Khad raises flood fears in Jassur town on Pathankot-Mandi National Highway

Residents and shopkeepers, many of whom witnessed the devastating 1988 floods that caused widespread damage in Jassur, fear a repeat if corrective measures are not taken before the peak monsoon seaso

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:34 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Heaps of soil dumped in the Gareli Khad near Jassur town on the Pathankot-Mandi highway in Nurpur.
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With the onset of the monsoon, Jassur town on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway (NH-154) is facing a growing flood threat after a portion of the Gareli Khad riverbed beneath its bridge was allegedly filled with soil by the construction company engaged by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the four-laning project.

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The dumping of soil on the side of the riverbed towards Jassur town has raised the riverbed level, triggering fears that floodwaters could spill into the market and adjoining residential areas during heavy rain.

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The situation has worsened after the company allegedly removed the dhussi and crate wall near Pillar No. 26 of the flyover under construction. The structures have been built to streamline the flow of floodwaters, and their removal has heightened concerns among residents and traders that the seasonal rivulet could overflow into the town during the monsoon.

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Three pillars of the elevated bridge are being constructed in the Gareli Khad riverbed. However, locals allege that filling one side of the khad with soil beneath the existing bridge and dismantling the flood protection structures have significantly reduced the waterway, increasing the risk of flooding.

Residents and shopkeepers, many of whom witnessed the devastating 1988 floods that caused widespread damage in Jassur, fear a repeat if corrective measures are not taken before the peak monsoon season.

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Local residents Vishal Sharma, Ashwani, Jeet Singh, Rakesh Bharit and Gotu Sharma said after removal of the dhussi and crate wall and dumping of the soil, the riverbed level has become almost equal to the Jassur market road. They said floodwaters have traditionally reached the railway and highway bridges during every monsoon, but the narrowing of the river channel this year could cause the water to overtop the bridge and enter the town. They demanded immediate restoration of the flood protection structures and removal of the dumped soil to ensure the free flow of floodwaters.

The newly elected representatives of the Jassur gram panchayat have also expressed concern over the looming flood threat to residents and the business community. Local MLA Ranbir Singh, accompanied by gram panchayat up-pradhan Ankit Verma, inspected the site yesterday after reports of the alleged blockage of the riverbed and removal of flood protection structures by the NHAI contractor.

The MLA and the panchayat representatives also took up the matter with an authorised representative of the IRB, the company executing the project. They urged the contractor to immediately remove the soil dumped in the riverbed to restore the natural flow of the khad and minimise the risk of flooding during the ongoing monsoon season.

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