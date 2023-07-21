Soil washed away, rail track hangs in air

Rajiv Mahajan

NURPUR, JULY 20

The recent rains that lashed Kangra has damaged over 200-metre railway track on the Pathakot-Jogindernagar narrow gauge rail line between Ranital and Koparlahar in Kangra district. The soil under this rail track has been washed away. As a result, the track is hanging in air.

The Northern Railway had already suspended train service on this route after a landslide triggered near Guler and Lunsu railway stations on July 8. Only two up and down passenger trains had been plying between Nurpur road and Baijnath railway stations. Soil erosion beneath the railway track can further delay restoration of this train service which normally is restored in the month of September or October when the monsoon season is over.

A spokesperson of the Railway Department said that the repair of the damaged track would be undertaken after the monsoon season.

