Solan: 13 drug samples declared substandard

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 26

As many as 13 drugs manufactured by pharmaceutical units in Solan, Sirmaur and Kangra districts were declared substandard by the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation in its monthly alert issued today.

Of the 1,454 drug samples tested nationally, 1,406 were of standard quality while 48 were declared substandard. Thirteen of the 48 drugs were manufactured in the state.

These drugs comprise gatoline-100 capsules manufactured by a Kangra firm which lacked the assay content. A nebulizer bunase 0.5 respules, manufactured by a Baddi firm, also figured on the list. This was a rare case when a nebulizer used to prevent ashthma was found substandard.

Other drugs like trypsin bromelain and rotoside trihydrate tablets manufactured in Baddi were declared substandard. Other drugs, including telmisartan 40 mg, paracetamol tablets and metronidazole tablets, manufactured by firms in Baddi, Nalagarh and Sirmaur lacked assay content which was an indication of its lack of efficacy.

Some firms from Nalagarh and Paonta Sahib continued to figure in the list.