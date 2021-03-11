Solan: 7 detained for IPL betting

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 16

The Dharampur police detained seven persons from hotel Savoy Greens for betting on an IPL cricket match last evening.

The SHO, Dharampur, received information that people were betting on the match at Savoy Greens. A police team raided the hotel and detained seven persons. Seven mobile phones and three laptops were seized.

Those detained were Girish Gaba, Pawan Kumar, Kulwinder Singh, Jaswinder, Kishen Lal, Ram Saran and Saurabh, all belonging to Haryana. A case under the Gambling Act has been registered. A probe was underway, said, SP, Solan.