Solan: 7 detained for IPL betting

Solan, May 16
The Dharampur police detained seven persons from hotel Savoy Greens for betting on an IPL cricket match last evening.
The SHO, Dharampur, received information that people were betting on the match at Savoy Greens. A police team raided the hotel and detained seven persons. Seven mobile phones and three laptops were seized.
Those detained were Girish Gaba, Pawan Kumar, Kulwinder Singh, Jaswinder, Kishen Lal, Ram Saran and Saurabh, all belonging to Haryana. A case under the Gambling Act has been registered. A probe was underway, said, SP, Solan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months
A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...
Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today
Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai
J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today
The meeting will be chaired by Shah and J&K Lieutenant Gover...
'Security issues', J&K bans unregistered teachers' unions
KU Prof sacked on may 13 for being ‘threat to state’