Solan administration initiates drive against encroachments

Solan, December 16

The Solan administration has initiated an anti-encroachment drive in the city. Solan Sub Divisional Magistrate Kavita Thakur, who is leading the campaign, said, “The main aim is to rid the government land of encroachments and ensure that the pedestrians are able to walk without any hassle.”

She said, “A proposal to set up a pedestrian path from the Old DC Office to Kotla Nullah is being mooted to facilitate commuters. The drive will continue for some more days.” It was observed that illegal structures were erected in front of buildings to create parking space. This led to the encroachment of a sizeable portion of land in areas like Rajgarh Road. The width of the road, which ranges from 22 m to 24 m, has been sizeably reduced and this has created hurdles in the smooth movement of vehicles and even pedestrians.

Though a pedestrian path has been created on the Mall Road, it has been encroached upon at several places by roadside vendors.

The administration targetted the Rajgarh Road today where encroachments were removed. Earth excavation machines were also pressed into service.

