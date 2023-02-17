Solan admn admonished for delay in land compensation

Solan, February 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a video conference with Deputy Commissioners and SDMs yesterday admonished the Solan district administration for inordinate delay in disbursement of land compensation for various road widening projects.

Deputy Commissioner Kritika Kulhari’s explanation that field officials did not follow directions failed to impress the Chief Minister, who directed her to ensure that the compensation was disbursed in the next few days.

The Solan administration is yet to disburse Rs 61 crore on account of the widening of the Parwanoo-Kaithlighat section of the National Highway-5 though the NHAI had released funds a months ago.

The Deputy Commissioner said that Rs 61 crore was yet to be disbursed to people affected by the Parwanoo-Kaithlighat road widening project. Solan SDM Sanjay Swaroop, who is the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition for the project, said that Rs 61 crore was yet to be disbursed.

While Rs 23 crore could not be disbursed owing to court cases, the absence of landowners delayed the disbursement of Rs 18 crore. A compensation of Rs 1 crore was held back as the land in question was mortgaged while Rs 7 crore could not be disbursed for want of partition of land.

Swaroop said, “We will speed up disbursement of Rs 11 crore, which was held back due to non-completion of formalities.” — TNS

Gadkari had raised issue with Sukhu

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had during a meeting with the Chief Minister in New Delhi recently raised the issue of the delay in the release of compensation