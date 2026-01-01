Solan Bar Association calls off stir

The Solan Bar Association on Wednesday called off its two-day protest over alleged police inaction in a case involving the assault of an advocate on January 3, following assurances from the district police authorities.

The decision was taken after a meeting with Solan SP Gaurav Singh, who assured the association of appropriate action. An FIR has already been registered in connection with the incident.

SP Singh informed the Bar Association that a preliminary inquiry into the role of the Saproon police outpost is underway. The inquiry is being conducted by DSP Ashok Chauhan to examine allegations of negligence in handling the complaint submitted by the aggrieved advocate. Further action will be initiated against those found at fault based on the inquiry findings.

Bar Association president Abhishek Thakur appreciated the SP’s intervention and prompt response, following which the protest was withdrawn.

Meanwhile, a police press note issued on Wednesday said preliminary findings revealed the aggrieved advocate, Rajkumar, was in a highly intoxicated condition and was declared unfit for medical examination by doctors at the Regional Hospital on January 4.