Solan boy to take part in youth parliament

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 12

Dikshant Sharma, a student from Khaltu village in Subathu, has been selected for the youth parliament to be held in Parliament on April 14. The event will mark the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. He is among 25 youth who will participate in the event. Seven of them will get an opportunity to speak about the contributions of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Dikshant is pursuing BA (Honours) from Chandigarh and had completed his schooling from Solan district.

Ira Singhal, Deputy Director, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Solan, congratulated Dikshant.