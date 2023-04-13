Solan boy to take part in youth parliament

Solan, April 12
Dikshant Sharma, a student from Khaltu village in Subathu, has been selected for the youth parliament to be held in Parliament on April 14. The event will mark the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. He is among 25 youth who will participate in the event. Seven of them will get an opportunity to speak about the contributions of Dr BR Ambedkar.
Dikshant is pursuing BA (Honours) from Chandigarh and had completed his schooling from Solan district.
Ira Singhal, Deputy Director, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Solan, congratulated Dikshant.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...