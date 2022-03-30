Solan city faces water scarcity

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 29

Solan city is facing water scarcity following the suspension of the Ashwani Khud supply scheme last evening. Residents of various areas have complained that they were receiving black water, which emitted a foul smell for the past few days.

Water samples have been sent to Pune-based national virology lab as well as the Composite Testing Laboratory at Kandaghat

The scheme will be resumed only if the laboratory reports are found satisfactory.

A team of Jal Shakti Vibhag officials had inspected the scheme site and lifted samples that were sent for lab analysis. Ravikant Sharma, Executive Engineer (XEN), Jal Shakti Vibhag, Solan, said, “A team of officials thoroughly examined the scheme on Monday to ascertain the cause of stench and black water. Water samples have been sent to Pune-based national virology lab as well as the Composite Testing Laboratory at Kandaghat. The scheme will be resumed only if the lab reports are found satisfactory. The reports are expected to be available tomorrow”.

However, the team did not find foul odour or black water at the intake site at the Ashwani Khud yesterday. Solan city is supplied water through the Ashwani Khud and the Giri river. The total daily water demand of the city is 10 million litres per day (MLD). The Ashwani Khud scheme contributes 3 MLD water to the city’s kitty while the Giri river potable water scheme contributes the lion’s share.

With the suspension of the Ashwani Khud scheme, the city is facing a shortage of 3 MLD since yesterday. “To deal with the shortage, about 1.5 MLD excess water is being lifted from the Giri water scheme. However, 1.5 MLD is still in short supply,” said Sharma.

The Solan MC caters to 11,648 households and several areas is facing water scarcity. A ultra violet water purification plant was installed over the Ashwani Khud scheme in 2019 to check contamination and make clean drinking water available to the city residents. This was the first such facility to be installed at a cost of Rs 1.78 crore in the state in 2019. It disinfects 40 lakh litres of water per day.

The need of such a plant for the Ashwani Khud was also felt as the supply of malodorous and black water to the residents was a cause for alarm. As many as 834 cases of jaundice had surfaced in Solan in 2016, where two water schemes were found to be contaminated with sewage.