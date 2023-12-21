Solan civic body, Railways at odds over protection wall

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 20

A dispute has arisen in Ward No. 12 of Solan city with the Railways staff dismantling an under-construction retaining wall yesterday.

A railway track lies several metres below this wall. The existing wall had developed cracks and it was posing threat to the children who used that path. The municipal corporation was undertaking re-construction of this wall on the request of local residents.

A team of MC officials led by mayor Usha Sharma inspected the site today where the brickwork undertaken a few days ago to construct a protection wall had been dismantled.

Usha Sharma said she had received a call from a railway official yesterday regarding this site. Since she was busy at a meeting, she could not immediately visit the site. The Railways staff, however, dismantled the protection wall, which was being erected.

Earlier also a wall had been constructed by the civic body at that site to provide protection to the sinking site. The work was also aimed at curbing open dumping of garbage at that site, which had become a menace as it was falling on the railway track lying below, she added.

Solan MC Assistant Engineer Alpana Thakur said brickwork had been completed and plastering work was underway. The local residents had been asked to provide a no objection certificate obtained some years ago from Ambala office of the Railways to construct this wall. However, no such document was available with the civic body.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Solan